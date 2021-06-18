Amnesty International (AI) regretted this Thursday that the Governments of Argentina and Mexico did not accompany the resolution of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) that condemns arrests against opponents In Nicaragua.

“AI regrets the recent joint communiqué of the Governments of Argentina and Mexico stating that, despite rejecting the arrests made by the Nicaraguan authorities in recent days, they did not accompany the resolution of the Permanent Council of the OAS condemning the arrests and requesting the immediate release of those detained for exercising their rights, “the NGO said in a statement.

Argentina and Mexico on Tuesday expressed their “concern” about the “arrest of political opposition figures” in Nicaragua, but they were against intervening in internal affairs of that country, which led them not to support a resolution debated in the OAS Permanent Council.

“The principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of a State does not apply to human rights violations and crimes under international law, “Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s director for the Americas, said in a bulletin.

Guevara Rosas crossed out “unacceptable that the governments of Alberto Fernandez in Argentina and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico decide not to accompany the many victims of the human rights crisis in Nicaragua ”, which began“ three years ago ”.

From 2018 to May 2021, AI explained, more than a hundred people continued to be detained “just for exercising your rights to freedom of expression and to the peaceful assembly. “

“Over the last few weeks the list has grown rapidly. The international community has been able to account for the recent arbitrary arrests of four candidates for the presidency, nine public figures of national politics, two former employees of a non-governmental organization and a businessman, “Amnesty said.

The NGO denounced that in some cases there are not even court orders, detainees are held incommunicado and without conditions, and warned of a “repressive strategy” of the Government of Daniel Ortega.

In the last weeks, the police arrested 16 people, of them 13 opposition political leaders, a banker and two former employees of the Violeta Chamorro Foundation, which is also under investigation.

The list of detainees includes four presidential hopefuls to the November 7 elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro, as well as two ex-Sandinista dissident guerrillas and two ex-vice foreign ministers.

The opposition assures that it is a “repressive escalation” to prevent the nomination of presidential candidates who may face and defeat Ortega, 75, who will seek in November his third re-election for a fourth consecutive term.

Daniel Ortega seeks his third re-election while imprisoning opponents. Photo Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters

The statement from Argentina and Mexico

Argentina and Mexico had explained their position through a joint statement with controversial arguments. Then the text complete:

The Argentine Republic and Mexico, committed to the respect and promotion of human rights from an integral conception within which civil, political and electoral rights are contained —in addition to the inalienable value of equality and economic and social rights—, express their concern over recent events in Nicaragua.

Especially because of the arrest of political opposition figures, whose review would contribute to the Nicaraguan electoral process receiving appropriate international recognition and accompaniment. We have witnessed, in several countries in the region, inadmissible cases of political persecution. We reject this behavior.

We do not agree with the countries that, far from supporting the normal development of democratic institutions, neglect the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs, so dear to our history. Nor with the intention of imposing guidelines from the outside or of unduly prejudging the development of electoral processes.

In this context, it was not possible for us to accompany the draft resolution put for consideration today at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS). It is imperative that the OAS return to the constructive spirit of its Charter. We appreciate the negotiating efforts of some member states and make a new call to reestablish the inter-American dialogue.

We express our full willingness to collaborate constructively. We are convinced that this situation will be overcome by the Nicaraguans themselves, safeguarding peaceful coexistence, the division of powers, respect for minorities, constitutional guarantees and, in general, full respect for all human rights.

