It is wishful thinking. Amnesty International on Thursday (January 28th) called on France to suspend its arms sales to Lebanon, claiming that French-made tear gas, rubber bullets and grenade launchers were being used by the country’s law enforcement agencies to suppress demonstrations related to health restrictions caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.

“France has for years supplied the Lebanese security forces with law enforcement equipment which they then use to commit or facilitate serious human rights violations”, deplored the NGO in a press release. “We call on France to ensure that sales are suspended until the Lebanese authorities recognize the abuses committed in the past “ and that they undertake to use them “in accordance with international law”said Aymeric Elluin of Amnesty International France. According to him, “Lebanese security forces are acting in a climate of impunity”.

“Irritating chemicals like tear gas and projectiles (…) like rubber bullets, as well as the corresponding launchers” had already been used in 2015 to suppress a large protest movement in the face of an unprecedented waste crisis that saw mountains of rubbish piling up in the capital and elsewhere in the country, Amnesty said.

These French-made weapons were also used on several occasions after the outbreak in October 2019 of an unprecedented anti-power protest movement demanding the departure of an entire political class deemed corrupt and incompetent, according to the NGO. The police also used “French-made armored vehicles”, is it specified in the press release.

According to Amnesty, the Lebanese security forces even used these weapons in a manner contrary to conventional uses, firing tear gas canisters at close range or rubber bullets at chest height, sometimes at close range, between October 2019 and August 2020. This “excessive use of force” resulted in serious injuries to the eyes, face, neck, chest, upper arm and stomach in several protesters, lamented the NGO.