A.mnesty International calls the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalnyj a “prisoner of conscience” again. In a statement released on Friday afternoon The human rights organization apologizes for its “wrong decision” from last February to “Alexei Navalnyj personally and to the activists in Russia and around the world who are tirelessly fighting for his freedom”.

At the time, the organization decided in an internal decision to no longer designate Navalnyj as a “prisoner of conscience”, ie as a prisoner of conscience. To this end, the organization stated that “some previous comments” by Navalnyj had “reached the threshold of endorsing hatred” and that Navalnyj had “not publicly distanced himself” from them.

Only from media statements by Amnesty employees did it become clear that it was about statements about migrants from the second half of the 2000s, when Navalnyj also recruited supporters among Russian nationalists for his political fight against Vladimir Putin, who was then president and then prime minister . The decision against Navalnyj followed a Kremlin influence campaign designed to portray Putin’s main opponent in the West as his main opponent as a racist.

Amnesty International confirmed to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in March that the “Kremlin propaganda machine” had “made the organization aware” of old comments by Navalnyj with “orchestrated messages”. It was about identical mails to Amnesty International in several Western countries with aggressively formulated questions about how Navalnyj’s comments reconciled with Amnesty’s definition of a prisoner of conscience. In Russia, state media representatives celebrated Amnesty’s decision as a victory. The withdrawal undermined the organization’s continued efforts to free Navalnyi, who was arbitrarily detained according to a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

Friday’s statement now highlights that the Russian government has used Amnesty’s decision “to further violate Navalnyj’s rights.” That was “the height of hypocrisy”, writes Amnesty with a view to the attempt to poison Navalnyj and other Russian human rights violations. They have now redefined their own criteria for who is listed as a prisoner of conscience: In the future, it will no longer only be about the behavior of people in the past, but rather it is recognized that “opinions and behavior can develop over time “.

Amnesty argues that they do not support Navalnyi’s political program

In addition, the classification does not imply that one approves the opinions of the prisoner or prisoners. Some of Navalnyi’s earlier statements were reprehensible and the confirmation of Navalnyi’s status as a prisoner of conscience did not support his political program, but emphasized the urgent need for the Russian authorities to take into account his rights, including access to independent doctors. There will also continue to be arguments for Navalnyj’s immediate release.

The fact that Amnesty International quickly revised its decision and, at the same time, its general procedure for classifying prisoners of conscience, is probably due to the considerable damage to its image in the spring, as well as to the new Secretary General Agnès Callamard. The French human rights activist has only been leading the organization since the end of March. Shortly before, as a special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, she and another expert had submitted a report on Navalnyj’s poisoning with the forbidden warfare agent Novichok and called for an international investigation.