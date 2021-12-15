A new report by the human rights group Amnesty International (AI) exposed “war crimes and atrocities” committed during the fall of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of troops from the West last August. The organization holds the Taliban, who now control the country, the US Army and local security forces responsible for attacks that caused civilian suffering on a large scale.

Four months after the world watched the desperate attempts by Afghans to leave their country, Amnesty International details hell for hundreds of citizens caught up in violence from all fronts.

The human rights group denounces that “war crimes and atrocities” were committed during the fall of the government of then President Hamid Karzai, when the Taliban regained power and the United States concluded the withdrawal of its troops after 20 years of occupation.

“The months leading up to the collapse of the government in Kabul were marked by repeated war crimes and incessant bloodshed by the Taliban, as well as deaths caused by Afghan and US forces,” said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty Secretary General International, after the organization published a report that includes the complaints.

The report indicates that as the fundamentalists regained ground, they captured, detained, tortured and murdered ethnic and religious minorities, former members of the armed forces, or anyone they considered to be a sympathizer of the deposed Administration.

“Homes, hospitals, schools and shops were turned into crime scenes, many died and others were repeatedly injured,” Callamard added.

An example of the terror that the Taliban sowed among the population, Amnesty International reports that on 6 September the extremists searched door to door for alleged collaborators of the previous government and executed six people.

However, several witnesses pointed out that none of the victims was part of the country’s security forces, as suspected by fundamentalists.

On the same day, when Taliban forces attacked Bazark, a city in Panjshir province, Taliban fighters captured almost 20 men, tortured and deprived them of food and water for at least two days.

“The bodies were publicly exhibited, exacerbating fear in the population”

On Tuesday, December 14, the UN reported that there are “credible allegations” of more than 100 extrajudicial executions in Afghanistan since the August 15 takeover of Kabul, with the majority attributed to the Taliban.

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings by former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the previous government,” said UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif.

Al-Nashif said she was deeply concerned by the continued reports of such killings, despite the alleged blanket amnesty that the Taliban announced after coming to power.

“In several cases, the bodies were publicly displayed. This has exacerbated fear among this important category of the population,” he added.

Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi responded that they are “fully committed” to the amnesty decree and denied the allegations.

The accusations against US and Afghan troops.

But citizens suffered not only from the Taliban and their feared violence for which their previous decades in command of the country are remembered, but also from the apparent excesses of the armed forces of the United States and Afghanistan.

The report records four airstrikes in recent years, in which a total of 28 civilians were killed, including 15 men, five women and eight children, and six other people were injured.

According to Amnesty International, three of those attacks were probably carried out by US forces and one by the Afghan Air Force.

The report recounts a bombing in Kunduz province, which, according to the organization, was possibly carried out by the United States, in which five civilians were killed, including a three-month-old girl.

“I was sleeping when the first bomb fell (…) They told us to hide somewhere in case the second bomb detonated. My father said I had to find my younger brother. The second bomb killed my mother, me. uncle, my aunt, and my sister ”, collects the document on the testimony of a 9-year-old boy who was injured in the assault.

The attacks generally ended in civilian deaths as the US military dropped explosive weapons in populated areas, according to the report.

The use of these combat weapons in populated areas is “inherently indiscriminate, and may constitute a war crime,” AI warned.

In addition, 12 other civilians were killed and 15 injured as a result of eight explosions caused by the mortars of the Afghan forces.

According to UN figures, 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,524 others injured in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 47% compared to the previous year.

Amnesty International calls on both the Taliban and the US government to comply with their international obligations. He also called for justice and reparation for the victims.

With EFE and AFP