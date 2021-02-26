Amnesty International published a report in which it denounced that Eritrean troops killed at least “240 civilians in two days” last November. The figure could be higher because it corresponds to the victims identified by survivors. The organization indicated that the events would constitute a crime against humanity.

These atrocities are “among the most serious documented to date” of the conflict in the Tigray region, northern Ethiopia, says Amnesty International (AI).

Between November 28 and 29, 2020, in the city of Axum, “Eritrean soldiers deliberately fired at civilians in the street and carried out systematic house-to-house searches, extrajudicially executing men and boys,” says the organization’s defense organization. human rights in the report published this Friday.

Survivors of the massacre interviewed by AI said that Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers jointly took control of the city, but those from the neighboring country carried out the killings and then carried out raids on homes.

Eritrean troops razed the site and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood

“The massacre was carried out in retaliation for an earlier attack by a small number of local militiamen, who were joined by local residents armed with sticks and stones,” the document states.

Amid looted hospitals and health workers themselves trying to flee the scene, some died from injuries that could not be treated.

“The evidence is compelling and points to a chilling conclusion: that Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers committed multiple war crimes in their drive for control of Axum. In addition, Eritrean troops razed the site and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood, apparently a crime against humanity, ”said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Gijet satellite image in the Tigray region with marked red crosses that relate to the number of significantly damaged structures and the orange crosses show limited damage, the lines on the right identify visible burns. Picture taken on February 23, 2021. © Planet Labs Inc / Via Reuters

The organization highlights that the analysis of satellite images carried out by the Evidence Lab of Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Program corroborates reports of indiscriminate bombing and widespread looting.

Collecting the bodies of the victims took several days

The massacre left the streets littered with corpses. In addition to the terror and pain of losing their loved ones, the residents of the area had to endure the prohibition of collecting the bodies of their relatives for several days.

“The next day they did not allow us to pick up the dead. The Eritrean soldiers said that the dead cannot be buried before our soldiers are buried, ”said a woman who witnessed what happened.

Since the conflict broke out in early November 2020, access to the Tigray region has been restricted even for humanitarian organizations, so these types of events have been slow to be confirmed.

No one knows exactly how many people have died in this war, but it would be thousands, as estimated by humanitarian officials, who have also indicated that many have died of hunger due to impediments to access food and water. Although there have been some openings for NGOs, access in general remains prohibited.

Ethiopia’s central government has denied the presence of Eritrean soldiers and the neighboring country dismissed the information released days earlier by the AP agency on this massacre, calling it “scandalous lies.” On Friday, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said his nation “is outraged and categorically rejects the absurd accusations” in the Amnesty International report.

The origins of this wave of violence can be traced back to tensions between the ruling parts of the country and the region in 2018.

In that year, the ruling coalition appointed Abiy Ahmed as prime minister to help quell months of anti-government protests.

However, the Tigray Popular Liberation Front (TPLF), which for decades has ruled the region in question, felt increasingly marginalized and last year withdrew from the ruling coalition. In September, Tigray voted in local elections that the national government described as illegal and then diverted funds from the TPLF Executive to other local authorities, further enraging that political party and its armed group.

Since November, the TPLF has been fighting for dominance in the region against the central government army, which it has accused on several occasions of being backed by Eritrean forces.

