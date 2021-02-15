Protesters at a protest against President Daniel Ortega, in Managua in May 2018. STRINGER / Reuters

Arbitrary arrests, the creation of false charges and judicial penalties without justification are some of the tactics that Amnesty International has identified as tools of coercion used by the Government of President Daniel Ortega to silence critical voices in Nicaragua. The country has been mired in a deep political and social crisis since 2018, when Ortega unleashed a brutal repression against the demonstrations demanding the end of his term. “The authorities continue to use the Judiciary as one of the repressive arms to imprison activists in arbitrary processes. At the end of November 2020, more than 100 people were still arbitrarily behind bars, ”Amnesty warns.

In the report, published this Monday, the organization denounces what it has described as “tactics” of the regime led by the former Sandinista guerrilla to “stifle” dissent in Nicaragua. In addition to arbitrary arrests and manipulation of the judicial system, Amnesty has identified the approval of laws that punish civil society organizations and nullify the electoral possibilities of the opposition in the elections scheduled for next year. In addition, he has denounced the “civil death” of opponents, in reference to the persecution and harassment of people who were imprisoned and later released in a questioned amnesty approved by Parliament, controlled by Ortega. “Both they and their families suffer acts of aggression, intimidation and harassment by the police, the parapolice forces or local control networks linked to the government. The intensification of harassment against those released from prison constitutes one of the tactics that have characterized state repression, ”the report warns.

Amnesty International presents its investigation a week after the United Nations denounced Daniel Ortega’s regime for committing arrests, rapes and torture of political dissidents in Nicaragua. In its report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) classified as “deficient” the government response to 14 recommendations it made to the Managua regime in order to solve the political crisis. He also warned that violations of civil liberties continue to be committed in the Central American country.

The protests in Nicaragua broke out in April 2018, after the imposition of a social security reform by Ortega that created discontent both in the business sector and in society. The demonstrations began in Managua, with a small gathering of retirees demanding an end to the reforms, but Ortega’s violent response to these peaceful protests generated an unprecedented response that was translated into a national uprising. Ortega unleashed a repression that left hundreds dead, thousands disappeared, dozens imprisoned, and led to exile of more than 80,000 people. International human rights organizations have determined that “crimes against humanity” were committed against the population in Nicaragua. “Since 2018, the Government has not given respite to any form of dissent or criticism. The authorities have dedicated themselves to eradicating, at any cost, activism and the defense of human rights, ”says Amnesty International.

“For Amnesty, Nicaragua is one of the countries facing one of the worst human rights crises in the entire Western Hemisphere, at a worrying level,” warns Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

The agency pays special attention in its report to the arrests of opponents, who suffer mistreatment, torture and abuse by the police authorities. These people are transferred, without a fair trial, to prisons with deplorable conditions, “which include lack of access to drinking water, quality food and high levels of overcrowding.”

Among the testimonies included in the report is that of Jhon, a political prisoner who shared a five-meter cell with 22 other people. “To sleep they arranged a few mats on the floor and improvised hammocks with the sheets,” says the investigation, which cites people close to the prisoner. “A person close to Jhon told Amnesty International that he was only allowed to go out to the patio to get air for 60 minutes every two weeks. The prison provides them with precarious and small rations of food, which those with resources complement with what their loved ones provide them with the family and conjugal visits that they are allowed each month, or the packages that they leave in the intervening weeks. In practice, many of the families do not have enough resources to pay for the trips. These detention conditions violate a series of international standards ”, warns the organization.

The covid-19 pandemic has worsened conditions in prisons, in a country where Ortega minimized its impact and does not publish reliable information on the number of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus. Amnesty gathers information from the United Nations, an organization that has warned that at least 40 people detained for reasons it considered political “had symptoms compatible with covid-19 or suffered from health conditions that increase the risk of suffering more acute symptoms in case of illness” .

“The political system of violent repression has been a continuous one in Nicaragua. The Ortega government has shown that it is willing to do anything to make human rights not a reality and to silence any criticism. We have seen how this policy of repression continues to deepen last year, ”explains Guevara-Rosas. Amnesty recommends in its report an end to arbitrary arrests, harassment of opponents, dismantling parastatal groups that spread terror in Nicaraguan cities and guaranteeing justice to the victims of state repression.