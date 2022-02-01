Amnesty International (AI) follows in the footsteps of Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Israeli human rights organization B’tselem and accuses Israel of “committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian population”. The international organization has produced a 182-page report entitled “Israeli apartheid against the Palestinian population: Cruel system of domination and crime against humanity” in which it documents the system of “oppression and domination of the Palestinian population” established by the State Jew and calls on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to consider the crime of apartheid in its open investigation and on States to exercise universal jurisdiction to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry asked AI not to publish this report and accused the organization of being “anti-Semitic”. Israeli authorities did not respond to specific allegations detailed in AI’s investigation and legal analysis ranging from unlawful killings, to torture, forcible transfers or the denial of fundamental rights and freedoms. As HRW and B’tselem did, AI does not draw parallels with the situation in South Africa, it limits itself to recalling the legal definition of the term apartheid, which is a crime against humanity according to the Rome Statute.

“Our report reveals the true extent of the Israeli apartheid regime. Whether they live in Gaza, East Jerusalem, Hebron or in Israel itself, Palestinians are treated as an inferior racial group that is systematically deprived of their rights,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard, calling on the international community to resort to “the many avenues for justice to be done”.

One of the main points of the investigation deals with the treatment of the Palestinians as a “demographic threat” to Israel and AI concludes that the Israeli authorities are committed to “privileging the Jewish Israeli population in the distribution of land and resources, and minimizing the presence and access to land of the Palestinian population. In this effort to Judaize the land, the report highlights that the Palestinian population “does not have citizenship and the majority is considered stateless” and recalls that refugees expelled from their homes in the 1947 and 1967 wars “continue to be denied right to return”.

AI also looks at the 2018 weekly protests at the Gaza separation barrier, in which the Army shot dead 214 civilians, 46 of them minors. The investigation considers these deaths as “unlawful killing of protesters.”