Amnesty International released this Friday (9) an open letter addressed to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, in which it asked him to take urgent action in the face of crimes against humanity and human rights violations that are occurring in Venezuela.

Since protests began contesting the results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of the July 28 presidential election, which the Chavista body said was won by dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan regime has been violently repressing protesters and intensifying the persecution of political opponents.

“Prosecutor Karim Khan’s silence in the face of the crisis Venezuela is alarming. His office has witnessed the deaths of dozens of people at the hands of security forces and pro-government armed groups, as well as the arbitrary detention of more than 2,000 people in just a few days, simply for opposing or being perceived as opposing the government of Nicolás Maduro,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director of research, advocacy, policy and campaigns, in a statement.

“In addition, there have been attacks, threats and stigmatization of human rights defenders and civil society organizations that expose the government’s arbitrariness, and who see their prosecutors as a last resort for obtaining justice,” he added.

The ICC prosecutor’s office has been investigating allegations of crimes against humanity and human rights violations in Venezuela since November 2021.

“In concrete terms, we expect the prosecutor to issue a preventive statement that alerts the perpetrators of possible international crimes and human rights violations. We also ask that he publicly support Venezuelan NGOs and human rights defenders, and condemn the attacks against those who are being targeted for their tireless work in favor of justice. Now, more than ever, we need immediate and decisive action from the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court,” Rosas said.

In May, Karim Khan generated worldwide repercussions and criticism from Israel and the United States when he requested arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as leaders of the terrorist group Hamas, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the current conflict in the Middle East.