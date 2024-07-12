The NGO Amnesty International on Friday, July 12, demanded that the Islamist group Hamas immediately release all Israeli civilians it has held hostage in the Gaza Strip since the attacks of October 7 last year.

“Hostage-taking is a war crime. Those who are still alive have already been held hostage for nine months, away from their loved ones. There is no justification for inflicting such trauma and anguish on them and their families,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, the group’s director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, in a statement.

More of a hundred people have been held hostage since 7 October in the Gaza Strip, including two children under the age of 5 and around 20 women. And 43 hostages are confirmed dead.

Palestinian families walk after crossing from Gaza City into the southern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

In its message on Friday, Amnesty International denounced that in nine months of war, Hamas and the Palestinian militias in the enclave have not allowed independent actors, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, access to the hostages to assess their condition and health.

The group also insisted that continued Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave endanger the lives of all civilians, including hostages, and argued that a ceasefire agreement is “the most urgent step” to prevent more deaths.

How are the negotiations going?

Negotiations between mediators to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would allow the release of hostages and an end to the fighting in Gaza are at their most promising point in recent months.

However, both sides remain firmly entrenched in their positions, and there have been moments of apparent rapprochement in the past that ended in nothing.

Since the war began, Israel and Hamas haveThey only managed to reach a one-week truce agreement in late November that allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Smoke rises as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

In addition, four hostages were freed by Hamas in October; seven were rescued by the army – a female soldier in October, two in Rafah in February and four in Nuseirat in June – while the bodies of 19 hostages have been recovered, three of whom were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops in December.

At least 270 Palestinians were killed in the Nuseirat operation, which freed four Israelis, according to the enclave’s health authorities. Around 100 died in the Rafah operation last February.

Amnesty International recalled that Hamas and Palestinian militias have an obligation to take precautions to avoid harming civiliansand criticized its strategy of holding some hostages in densely populated residential areas.

The group also insisted that there are indications that the hostages have suffered torture and other abuses during their captivity, and highlighted the testimony of Amit Soussana, who was released in November, who said that one of her captors forced her to perform sexual acts at gunpoint.

The NGO also accused Israel of attacking civilians in Gaza, which should be investigated as a war crime. According to local authorities, more than 38,300 people have died in the Palestinian enclave since the war began in October, after the Hamas attacks, which left some 1,200 dead on Israeli soil and more than 250 kidnapped.

