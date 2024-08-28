TOAmnesty International called on Wednesday on the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and to European foreign ministers to impose effective sanctions on Israel, in line with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

On the eve of an informal meeting of European foreign ministers scheduled for Thursday in Brussels, the NGO wrote to European leaders urging them to “put an end to violations of international law in Palestinian territory,” including East Jerusalem, it said in a statement.

Amnesty has called on the European Union to ban trade and investment in Israeli settlements, as well as investment in companies or banks that contribute to maintaining “Israeli’s illegitimate occupation.”

To defend its argument, Amnesty International took as a basis the position of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shared in mid-July, which deemed Israeli settlements in Palestine illegal.

The humanitarian organisation also recommended that a legal analysis be carried out – in line with what countries such as Spain, Ireland and Slovenia are advocating – to determine the aspects of EU-Israel relations that violate international law, as well as the elements of the agreement between the two territories that Israel may have breached.

“EU policies and practices towards Israel fail to address Israel’s continued illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the serious violations Israel is committing to maintain its occupation,” Amnesty International’s European Institutions Director Eve Geddie said in the statement.

On July 19, The ICJ issued an advisory opinion warning Israel of its “obligation to provide full reparation for the damage caused” by its “unlawful acts.”

Among these actions, the court included “returning land and other immovable property” seized from Palestinian citizens “since the occupation began in 1967,” as well as evacuating “all settlers from existing settlements.”

According to data from Wednesday, the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the war has exceeded 40,500, with 58 deaths in the last day, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-ruled Strip.

These figures do not include the estimated 10,000 missing people who are still hidden in the rubble throughout the enclave, but emergency teams have not yet been able to reach them.