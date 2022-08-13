Amnesty International to engage independent experts to review its report on Ukraine

The international human rights organization Amnesty International said that its report, which recorded the violation of military and international humanitarian law by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), will be checked by independent experts. About it informs German agency DPA.

The organization said that a thorough re-examination of the previously cited data will be carried out. According to the agency, Amnesty International believes that the results of the report were not communicated with sufficient delicacy and accuracy. As explained by the organization, they would like to understand what exactly went wrong in order to improve their work in the field of human rights.

The progress of the work will be determined next week after the national bureaus of the organization, including the Ukrainian one, will take part in the verification.

On August 4, Amnesty International released a report saying that Kyiv is causing “harm to the civilian population by using weapons systems in populated areas, including schools and hospitals,” which violates not only military law, but also international humanitarian law.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the organization for reporting on war crimes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, describing it as an attempt to “pardon a terrorist state and shift the blame from the aggressor to the victim.”