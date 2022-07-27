IAccording to human rights activists, at least 251 people have been executed in Iran since the beginning of the year. The actual number is probably higher because the authorities kept secret information on the death sentences imposed and executed, Amnesty International said on Wednesday in Berlin. A German-Iranian is also in danger.

According to research published jointly with the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran, 146 people have been executed on murder charges, often after unfair trials. At least 86 people were sentenced to death for drug-related offenses in the period from the beginning of the year to 30 June, although international law does not allow such allegations to carry the death penalty.

For the year 2021, the human rights organization had documented a total of 314 executions in Iran. The executive director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights, Roya Boroumand, called for the executions to be suspended and the death penalty to be abolished.

According to the organizations, the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd is also threatened with execution. The 67-year-old with a German and Iranian passport was kidnapped from Dubai to Iran in 2020. A Tehran Revolutionary Court could sentence Sharmahd to death for “depravity on earth.”







According to Amnesty, the death penalty had been abolished or suspended in 144 countries by the end of last year. Only in China were more people executed in 2021 than in Iran.