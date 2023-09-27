The PP won the elections, but did not obtain a majority in Parliament; now, leader of the party depends on alliances to become prime minister

The leader of the Popular Party of Spain, Alberto Núñes Feijóo, said on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) that he would have the votes to become the country’s prime minister, but he does not accept “pay the price” which will be charged.

Feijóo refers to the fact that the PP does not support proposals to amnesty separatist politicians. They respond to actions in the Spanish courts for proclaiming Catalonia’s independence in 2017. The amnesty is part of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s negotiations to remain in office.

The PP received the majority of votes in the July elections, but did not secure a majority of seats in Parliament. Feijóo was indicated by King Felipe the Sixth to face a parliamentary vote to become prime minister.

To lead the government, the center-right politician would depend on alliances with the separatist Together (Together for Catalonia) and the right-wing Vox, who would probably not vote entirely in favor of the PP.

Feijóo needs the support of 176 deputies out of 350 in the Chamber to become prime minister. If he fails, he can rise to power if he has more votes in favor than against in a 2nd vote. If he loses again, the king will have to choose another politician to form the government. Sánchez, from the left-wing PSOE party, would be next in line.

Feijóo’s statement came during a long speech in the Spanish Parliament. Afterwards, representatives of the parties spoke in the gallery. The first to speak out was the PSOE. Despite being present in the House, Sánchez did not speak.

For the current prime minister, Feijóo’s investiture is “waste of time”, since, according to Sánchez, his rival would not have the minimum necessary votes.

The speeches continue this Wednesday (September 27th). In the end, deputies vote on whether or not Feijóo should become Prime Minister of Spain.