The Attorney General of the Republic, Elizeta Ramos, issued an opinion opposing the amnesty granted by the Constitutional Amendment 117/2022 to political parties that did not allocate minimum resources to women, black people and programs to encourage female participation in the last elections. The rules set out in two articles of the amendment are the target of a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party and the National Federation of Quilombola Associations (Fenaq) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF)

“Legislative arrangements that, in any way, imply underrepresentation of women and black people in politics below levels already achieved, in addition to violating the material limits on the power to amend the Federal Constitution, mean an unacceptable setback in affirmative policies aimed at ensure gender and racial political equality”, argues the prosecutor.

According to the PGR, the provisions of the amendment prevent the application of any type of sanction, such as refund of money, fine or suspension of the Party Fund, to parties that did not meet the minimum funding quota due to gender and race until 2022.

Since the 2018 elections, parties have been required to allocate at least 30% of public campaign resources to women. As of 2020, it also became mandatory to divide resources in the exact proportion between black and white candidates.

When speaking out for the origin of the ADI, the Attorney General of the Republic highlights the principle of prohibiting retrogression. The PGR also disputes the argument that the questioned rule seeks to protect legal certainty.