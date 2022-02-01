By Ismael Khader

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Amnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to an apartheid system based on policies of “segregation, expropriation and exclusion” that the organization said amounted to crimes against humanity.

The London-based human rights group said its conclusions were based on research and legal analysis in a 211-page report on Israeli confiscation of Palestinian land and property, murders, forcible transfer of people and denial of citizenship.

Israel said the report, the second by an international human rights group in less than a year to accuse it of pursuing an apartheid policy, “consolidates and recycles lies” from hate groups and was designed to “pour fuel on the fire.” of anti-Semitism”.

The country has accused Amnesty UK of using “double standards and demonization to delegitimize Israel”.

Palestinians praised the report. “The United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly are obligated to pay attention to the compelling evidence presented by Amnesty and other leading human rights organizations and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, including through sanctions,” he said. Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to Amnesty, Israel is applying a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians “wherever it has control over their rights”, including Arab citizens of Israel, Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territory and refugees living abroad.

