Frictional Games has unveiled gods new details on Amnesia: The Bunker, the new chapter of his famous horror series. In particular, he explained in an update post on his blog that Henri Clement, the protagonist of the game, will be able to count on a safe haven during the adventure, which will serve as a hub area: the bunker.

In reality it will be “almost” safe, because the player will have to take care of keeping the electric generatorto avoid nasty surprises.

Fredrik Olsson, the creative lead of Amnesia: The Bunker, has provided other details about the game and his progression: “Although some tasks will have to be performed to complete the game, it will be up to the player to identify, prioritize and decide how best to act to complete them. Exploration must be balanced with the dynamic threat that haunts the player, capable of appearing in any moment based on your actions. So the gameplay is highly player-driven and significantly different from previous games which were more linear.”

Frictional has also published some new images of Amnesia: The Bunker, which you can find collected in the gallery below.

For the rest, we remind you that Amnesia: The Bunker will be available starting May 16, 2023 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.