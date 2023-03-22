Frederik Olsson – creative lead of Amnesia: The Bunker – spoke to GamingBolt about the game and how the team wants to avoid linearity and want to make each new game evolve differently.

According to Olsson, Frictional Games during the development of Amnesia: The Bunker aimed to create a game that encourages players to play more than one game. A single playthrough of the game will take an average of 4-6 hours, and Olsson says Amnesia: The Bunker also features several elements that allow it to “avoid linearity and predictability.”

“One of the key pillars of designing this game has been making it an experience players will want to revisit, either on their own or after watching someone else play,” Olsson told GamingBolt. “We made a conscious effort to avoid linearity and predictability, making sure that every aspect of the game presents some level of challenge, no matter how many times it is played. The player never has to know exactly what it will take to overcome an obstacle.”

“To achieve this, we have opted for a number of mechanics that we believe form a solid foundation for this type of experience. The generator that continuously burns fuel introduces an element of time and can instantly change the situation if it runs out. Combining this element with the dynamic threat that hunts you, with noisy tools like revolver or grenades and with a noisy light source, you get a very dynamic and not always the same setup.The gameplay is heavily influenced by the player’s actions, ensuring that every game is unique”.

Added to this is the fact that there will be some random elements that will make each game different from the next. Amnesia: The Bunker will change the location of objects, traps and even codes to solve puzzles and advance.

“We realized that we could further improve the replayability of the game by making certain elements random,” said Olsson. “Resource locations, traps, and important codes are all random, and the codes themselves are also randomly generated to prevent cheating. Together, these elements create a game that evolves differently with each playthrough, offering each time new and unique situations and challenges”.

Perhaps the goal is also to create a game that encourages those people who tend to watch video games via Twitch and YouTube to buy: knowing that your game will be different from that faced by the streamer on duty will be an incentive to buy.

We also recall that Amnesia: The Bunker will have a refuge for players.