Frictional Games published the first one development diary of the highly anticipated first-person horror Amnesia: The Bunker. In the video, the three face each other pillars of design of the game, followed to create the player experience.

The studio’s creative lead speaks, explaining how Amnesia: The Bunker is designed not to hold the player’s hand, favoring exploration. Basic is a very title difficult which asks to experiment as much as possible with the available resources. This pillar was inspired by immersive sims.

The second pillar is the three difficulty levels, aimed at ensuring that everyone can play, without being frustrated with the experience. The development team recommends playing in normal mode, the most balanced, but if you want you can also play in hard mode, which will offer an additional challenge, or in the easy one, designed to allow you to follow the story without too many problems.

After launch, Amnesia: The Bunker will be updated with two additional modes, which the development team will discuss in due course.

Finally, the third pillar is the replayability. Frictional Games has worked hard to make the game interesting to play multiple times, for example by scripting the monster’s behavior as little as possible so as to create ever-changing situations and making it react actively to the player’s behavior. There are also random objects, random traps and other tricks to make each game different.

For the rest, we remind you that Amnesia: The Bunker will be available starting June 6, 2023. The demo is playable immediately.