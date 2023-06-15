The horror genre has always remained one of the most appreciated by a large number of gamers, there is little to do. We believe that gaming itself, understood as a medium, is nothing short of perfect for immerse the user – who in this case is active and protagonist of the events – within a story and a context capable of making him feel very specific emotions. Although the cinema has always managed admirably to donate productions with an irrepressible and high quality horror element, video games I am almost always successful to pass the test of innovationbut few works have managed to establish themselves as cornerstones of the genre.

Among many, it comes to mind Outlast which, after the fantastic first two chapters, has returned to being talked about with the recent Outlast Trials. We could also quote ptthe “Playable Teaser” of the now lost Silent Hills by Hideo Kojima, which remains the spearhead of horror games to this day. Below it is Amnesiathe series of the Swedish team of Frictional Games, who is back to flexing its muscles with the latest installment of the saga. We won’t hide from you that we struggled to make the review of Amnesia: The Bunkerfor the simple reason that it is extremely scary. But you know what? We love him for that.

Before getting to tell you about the title itself, let’s do a small narrative incipit to give context. The story of Amnesia: The Bunker immerses us in the midst of WWI where the protagonist, involved in the explosion of a grenade, finds himself completely from only in a bunker. All staff left the underground place after that a monster – unspecified – began to kill everyone. To prevent him from coming out, they closed the bunker exit, leaving the poor protagonist alone. Our goal will therefore be to find the necessary components for produce dynamite to create an opening and escape.

Apart from the first portion of the title, most of the time all the other stories remain told by papers scattered around for the bunker, although also the general environment provides some important information about what is accessing. Although it is undoubtedly a small step forward for the saga, we are not great lovers of this type of narrative and we would have preferred a more active and concrete line.

What’s around the corner?

In any case, it is precisely exploration that represents a fundamental element of the play system. In Amnesia: The Bunker, even more than the very first chapter of the series, it is necessary to wander around the map and mark in mind what may be the most important points to remember. Every corner can hide important details on how to proceed, such as essential objects, codes, clues or even just additions to the plot that can help the player understand how to survive.

Not surprisingly, it is possible to find some specific objects which can come in handy in many cases. Some of them may even be combined, such as healing remedies, in order to enhance their effect or to create something new, in perfect Resident Evil style. Others need to be used in specific places, which is why it is extremely important both the ability to manage inventoryis the element backtracking which constantly takes the player back to places they have already visited.

Even more interesting is the possibility of interacting in different ways with the world around us and the objects that are part of it. Amnesia: The Bunker continues the tradition of the series by offering the user the ability to lift or rotate objects, throw them to break doors, move them to reach elevated places. Even more than in previous chapters, there are specific interactions for some tools at our disposal.

For example, to load bullets into the revolvers – absolute novelty for the series – we will have to hold down a button and then press another to insert the cartridge, one at a time. This detail serves to increase the tension in more frenetic moments, but mainly to insert player in a’lifelike experience beyond beliefat least in terms of immersiveness and interactions.

Frictional Games specifies it in the very first minutes of the game: «in Amnesia: The Bunker, anything you think may work, it might actually work». If you think that shooting at a padlock to break it is better than having to look for the hidden key who knows where, maybe you have found a different and more effective solution.

This dynamic unlocks awareness in the user that everything is interconnected and what the gameplay possibilities At your service sThere are more than you can imagine. We’re talking about something that clearly relates to the immersive discussion we just made, boosting it beyond measure and positioning ourselves in a context that appears more credible than ever.

A deep horror, always perfect

We touch a very important key, which is the beating heart of the entire gaming experience. Amnesia: The Bunker it’s terribly scary, not so much for the monsters as for the general context. Finding ourselves in a plausible and believable world, even a simple movement can create a deep feeling of anxiety. It’s not the sudden sound effects or the creatures that appear in our faces without warning that are frightening, but the knowledge that anything can happen, anytime. If footsteps or grunts are heard nearby, something may or may not be just around the corner. What terrified us is precisely this awareness, constant throughout the experience.

Let’s open a small parenthesis, but which is essential to better contextualize what Amnesia: The Bunker represents and how it creates tension. We will have a dynamo torch at our disposal which, to be charged, we will have to hold down a button until it is completely lit. However, the process will make a lot of noise and will attract monsters which is why, should there be one nearby, we will be able to find ourselves without light, completely in the darkand with a terrible creature that is waiting to kill us.

It must be said that one of the biggest problems of Amnesia: The Bunker is revealed precisely at this juncture, given that the work flaws in the artificial intelligence of monsters, which almost always appear not very awake or – paradoxically – willing to eat us. We will tell you more: the problem is, in all likelihood, due to a conspicuously dated technical sectorwhich almost never manages to show itself as a 2023 title. In contrast, Amnesia The Bunker constantly suffers from low resolution textures and models, poorly maintained animations and even an interface that seems taken from titles from ten years ago.

We have not found any particular bugs, which is why we remain perplexed as to how Frictional Games managed to package a work from such an uncertain technical sector. In our opinion, Amnesia: The Bunker it could have been one of the best horror games ever – probably the best of the year – but unfortunately the graphics sector weighs on the overall experience more than we would like to admit. This does not mean, mind you, that it is an extremely enjoyable title that can even be fun if played with friends. So take our opinion into consideration but, please, don’t let it influence you too much and give it a chance, if you really love the genre.