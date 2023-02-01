There release date Of Amnesia: The Bunker was postponed of a few weeks. Frictional Games has also revealed when we can play it: May 16, 2023. It had previously stated that the game would be released in March 2023 (without providing an exact day).

Amnesia: The Bunker was announced in December 2022, so a few weeks ago. Evidently at the time Frictional Games was sure it could make it for March, but in the end opted for a postponement so as to have more time to polish the game.

The new Amnesia will put us in the shoes of Henri Clement during the WWI. Henri is a soldier who has found himself stranded in a seemingly abandoned bunker. Of course there is someone with him. Unfortunately he wants to kill him. The player’s objective will therefore be to escape from the bunker, while avoiding the beast that wants to kill him.

Frictional Games described the game as a horror with elements sandboxwhich will give the player the opportunity to make different choices, against elements that will change with each game, such as objects, threats and resources.

Amnesia: The Bunker will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. It will also be available from launch on Xbox Game Pass.