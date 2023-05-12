Amnesia: The Bunker was postponed once again, after the postponement already suffered previously, with the new one release date announced this time for June 6, 2023, with additional extra time that the team has taken to be able to clean up the game.

In a very sincere and direct message from Fredrik Olsson, director of the game, it is explained that the development of Amnesia: The Bunker has practically come to an end, but the title still has some technical problems to solveincluding bugs and other issues.

For this reason, the team has decided to take more time and move the release to June 6, 2023, although it coincides precisely with that of Diablo 4, which is probably not too favorable for the launch of any game on the market.

Recall that Amnesia: The Bunker had already been postponed last April, with the release date which at the time was set for May 23, 2023. Evidently, as this approached, the Frictional Games team realized that the game would not have been released in optimal technical conditions and he decided for a further postponement.

In partially positive news, however, Olsson announced that a demos of Amnesia: The Bunker will soon be made available: precise dates have not been reported but it should be in the next few days, with the trial version currently expected to arrive on Steam.