Developer Frictional Games has announced a new update for its horror game Amnesia: The Bunker. The update, which will be released in time for Halloweenwill include a number of new features that will spice up the game scarier and more difficult.
As you can read via X, Amnesia: The Bunker will have a new Shellshocked mode, which significantly reduces the number of spaces the player can hide in. This new mode also includes other changes, such as the fact that the game does not pause when opening menus.
The administrative office will also be less safe in Shellshocked mode, since its doors will now be made of wood and can therefore be knocked down. The mode also randomizes the location of items and hazards and gives players the chance to start a new game without their trusty gun.
Amnesia: The Bunker, what it’s about
Amnesia: The Bunker released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in June. The game takes players into the trenches of the First World Warwith protagonist Henri Clement trapped in an underground bunker where a ferocious monster hunts him.
In our review we explained to you that “With Amnesia: The Bunker Frictional Games returns to pure horror, expanding and reworking the theoretical basis that he had already illustrated with Penumbra first and then with Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The result is one of the most terrifying in recent years, gaming-wise, very elaborate in design and harsh towards the player, to the point of being angular in its distressing apparent conceptual simplicity. In reality it is a very elaborate title that leaves nothing to chance and which is based on a already very solid, which is that of the development team’s experience with the genre.”
