Developer Frictional Games has announced a new update for its horror game Amnesia: The Bunker. The update, which will be released in time for Halloweenwill include a number of new features that will spice up the game scarier and more difficult.

As you can read via X, Amnesia: The Bunker will have a new Shellshocked mode, which significantly reduces the number of spaces the player can hide in. This new mode also includes other changes, such as the fact that the game does not pause when opening menus.

The administrative office will also be less safe in Shellshocked mode, since its doors will now be made of wood and can therefore be knocked down. The mode also randomizes the location of items and hazards and gives players the chance to start a new game without their trusty gun.