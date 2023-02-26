Amnesia: The Bunker he came back to show himself with a brief gameplay videos in which our character comes across a monster… or at least that’s the impression, given that in the dungeons where the game is set, nothing is as it seems and the mind can play tricks on you.

Of course, there is no doubt that the scenarios will hide pitfalls, as revealed in the trailer with the traps of Amnesia: The Bunker, but the psychological component has always been a central aspect of Frictional Games’ horrors and we imagine this new project will be no exception.

Coming out on May 16 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Amnesia: The Bunker will see us explore the corridors of a Maginot Line bunker, against the background of the First World War, and during the campaign there will be surprises.

In fact, we will have to check walls and floors, pay attention to sounds and shadows, make the best use of our resources and electric light to survive a potentially nightmarish situation, unable to understand if there is really a threatening presence with us or not .