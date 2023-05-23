There demos Of Amnesia: The Bunker it will no longer be released today May 22, 2023, but tomorrow May 23. Frictional Games has it postponed one day for unspecified reasons. At this point, someone started to raise some doubts about project management, given the constant postponements and problems.

Amnesia: The Bunker has in fact been moved several times in the space of a few months. Initially scheduled for March 2023, it was repositioned first to May 16, then to May 23 and finally to June 6. The latest postponement has been attributed to certification issues, possibly related to the console versions.

Then the demo for May 22 was announced, now moved to May 23. From Frictional Games as a development studio they can certainly be trusted, given masterpieces such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, but all these small problems make one suspect that they have at least some problems dealing with bureaucracy.

Be that as it may, Amnesia: The Bunker remains set for June 6, 2023, as already reported. We will be able to play it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.