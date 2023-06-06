Amnesia: The Bunker And available from today, as the launch trailer just released by Frictional Games reminds us. The public reaction was also remarkable, with the first reviews on Steam which are very positive.

The trailer shows some fast gameplay sequences, which once again make us taste the peculiar setting: a bunker of the WWI. As a soldier who survived a grenade, the player must manage to clear his way out. Let’s see the video:

In the meantime, the game has been unlocked on Steam for a few hours and the first reviews are starting to arrive, for the 91% positive (until this moment). Players like the constant sense of oppression communicated by the game and the return to a raw horror, where everything is designed to create tension. Paradoxically, the same exasperation of fear is among the most underlined elements of negative reviews (9%).

If you want more informationread our review of Amnesia: The Bunker, where we wrote:

With Amnesia: The Bunker Frictional Games returns to pure horror, expanding and reworking the theoretical basis that he had already illustrated with Penumbra first and then with Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The result is one of the most terrifying experiences of recent years, videogame speaking, very elaborate in design and hard towards the player, to the point of being angular in its distressing apparent conceptual simplicity. In reality it is a very elaborate title that leaves nothing to chance and which is based on an already very solid foundation, which is that of the development team’s experience with the genre.