Frictional Games has announced Amnesia: The Bunkerhis new semi open world sandbox horror, new chapter of his most famous series. It will come out on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One and will be available immediately on the Game Pass in March 2023, as readable in the official presentation trailer, which immediately shows the gameplay:

According to the developers, Amnesia: The Bunker will give the player a lot freedom to influence the gameplay, choosing their play style in exploration. There will be very few scripted events, with the stated goal being to generate constant tension in the player.

Unlike previous installments, Amnesia: The Bunker will attempt to be a new kind of survival horror, with emergent gameplay and elements sandbox. Players will have full control of their choices as they explore a World War I bunker armed with a revolver and dynamo torch as an amnesiac French soldier and creatures of unknown nature.

Each objective, puzzle and obstacle will be tackled in various ways. The player will be encouraged to explore and experiment, using the ingenuity and tools at his disposal to face the horror. “Each decision will change the outcome of the game’s answer as a result of the choices made.” In this way Frictional aims to have a more varied and deeper gameplay, keeping the sense of oppression constant.

We’ll see if the new Amnesia will be a SOMA-level masterpiece or Amnesia: The Dark Descent, capable of renewing the genre it has practically canonized.