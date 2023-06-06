Amnesia: The Bunker is the protagonist of a gameplay videos enclosing i first 20 minutes of the horror adventure campaign, available starting today on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.

As you may have read in our review of Amnesia: The Bunker, the boys of Frictional Games once again they managed to give us an intense and engaging experience, capable of bringing tension to the stars and enveloping us in a great atmosphere.

Pray that the video published by IGN seems to confirm, showing the way in which the protagonist of the adventure finds himself in this mysterious dungeon, devoid of memory and full of a more than understandable terror, also considering the noises that surround him.

It is therefore the beginning of a journey into horror, the one told in the initial sequences of Amnesia: The Bunker: “one of the most terrifying experiences of recent years, videogame speaking, very elaborate in design and hard towards the player, to the point of being angular in its distressing apparent conceptual simplicity.”