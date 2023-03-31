Amnesia: The Bunker is the protagonist of a new, short video Of gameplay which reveals the monster which we will have the task of avoiding in the game, but which in certain situations will inevitably be able to grab us and tear us apart.

As we know, Amnesia: The Bunker wants to avoid linearity and promises always different games thanks to a series of solutions designed for make the experience more dynamiceventful and unpredictable: a discourse that also includes the monster, in fact.

The huge and lethal creature that can be glimpsed in the video, in fact, he wakes up when he hears a loud noiseand in these sequences this occasion occurs when our character is forced to clear the road from a swarm of rats using explosives.

At that point the situation changes and becomes decidedly more tense, given the awareness that the creature has begun to move and will be upon us in a few moments, unless we are faster in moving and finding a possible refuge.

Amnesia: The Bunker will be available starting May 16 on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.