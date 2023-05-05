The development studio Frictional Games has released a gameplay videos of about 10 minutes of Amnesia: The Bunkerto show us how it can be done to survive in the claustrophobic tunnels in which the game is set.

In the game we will play the role of a soldier of the WWI who has to survive a stalker monster who doesn’t really like someone occupying his spaces. Luckily for him, the monster hates light, as explained by the character in the video that you can see below:

So to be able to get out alive from the adventure you need to make the most of all the light sources available, including the protagonist’s lamp, which represent the only defense against death.

Sometimes you will even need to create some. Then the game will prompt you to search for generators which, when activated, will turn on lights around the house map. Too bad they run on gas (after all we are at the beginning of the twentieth century) and therefore tend to go out after a while. In addition, the map will be a real maze, so it will be easy to get lost in the darkness after danger is always lurking.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Amnesia: The Bunker will be released on May 16, 2023 on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.