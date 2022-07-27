Idea Factory International announces the release date for the two otome visual novels that respond to the name of Amnesia: Memories And Amnesia: Later x Crowd for Nintendo Switch. The two titles will be available in physical and digital versions from the next September 20in Europe and North America.

Amnesia: Memories takes players on a romantic adventure in search of the truth behind the protagonist’s memory loss, with five romantic paths that branch out into over 20 endings. The accompanying compilation, Amnesia: Later x Crowdbrings two Amnesia games previously released only in Japan to Western audiences.

On the Idea Factory International store it is possible to buy them in standard physical version and in Limited Edition.

Source: Idea Factory International