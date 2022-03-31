Idea Factory International announced the arrival in the West of Amnesia: Later x Crowd, a collection never released outside of Japan. The title will be available on Nintendo Switch starting in autumnalthough a specific date has not been revealed at the moment.

Here is a brief description of the title:

Collection that includes two titles never released outside Japan. Amnesia: Later – Unlock four different stories set in the wonderful NEW WORLD. We will be able to discover the hidden sides of some characters, and even hear the bells of a wedding … Amnesia: Crowd – interact with environments in SUSPENSE mode, play tons of mini-games set in a café with WORKING mode or enjoy card games in TRUMP mode. Earn Orion Points to unlock new events.

We leave you now with a trailer for Amnesia: Later x Crowdwishing you a good vision as always.

Amnesia: Later x Crowd – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International