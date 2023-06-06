To celebrate the launch of Amnesia: The Bunkeravailable in the past few hours on PC and consoles, GOG has decided to make the previous one available Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs as a game free on your store.

You can redeem Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs at this address on GOG, just log in with your account and redeem the game by clicking on the button dedicated to today’s gift to permanently introduce it into your digital library linked to the store in question.

Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs was developed in collaboration by The Chinese Room and Frictional Games, focusing on the imaginary built by the first chapter of the famous series horror but with a different setting. We find ourselves here in 1899, in the role of the wealthy captain of industry Oswald Mandus, who finds himself exploring the intricacies of a mysterious and dark factory.

The features are typical of the series: a survival horror in first person dominated by the environmental narration, in which we have to solve puzzles and above all try to avoid encounters with the menacing presences that loom over the various settings, since facing them is not very profitable. You can get to know him better in our review of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

As we saw in the Amnesia: The Bunker review, the new chapter takes up the main elements of the horror created by Frictional but deepens some gameplay characteristics, transforming it into a sort of real immersive sim.