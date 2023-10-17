Amna, the future virtual officer in Dubai Police, received great interaction from the public, who took the initiative to submit inquiries to her in both Arabic and English.

Khadija Flammerzi from the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police said that the virtual officer, “Amna,” holds the rank of first lieutenant, is available on the Dubai Police website, and answers people’s inquiries about police services, such as the service of paying traffic violations or how to open reports, and many other services.

She explained that Officer Amna is a program that relies on executing customer transactions via voice commands using artificial intelligence techniques, and that this program was completed through the efforts of the General Administration Team for Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with public administrations seeking to transform all the services they provide to the public via voice commands.