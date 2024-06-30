Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to expand cooperation with BRICS countries in the areas of joint food security and expanding food trade between the group’s countries, in addition to cooperating in efforts to preserve the environment and support sustainable systems.

This came on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the BRICS Agriculture Ministers and the 10th meeting of the BRICS Environment Ministers, which were hosted by the Russian capital, Moscow, the day before yesterday.

During the meetings, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak was accompanied by Mohammed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and a number of the ministry’s leaders, who attended a number of technical sessions and meetings with their counterparts from BRICS member states.

During her participation in the fourteenth meeting of agriculture ministers of the BRICS group, Her Excellency Al Dahhak indicated that the UAE looks forward to formulating a purposeful and effective multilateral work system and establishing a constructive dialogue that contributes to advancing food security, enhancing trade, and building sustainable food systems among all member states.

“We in the UAE have a clear path to enhance national food security and food self-sufficiency as part of our work to implement the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. We also know that mitigating the effects of climate change and resilience are a global challenge, and we are committed to building sustainable food systems not only within the country, but around the world,” Her Excellency said.

“The country is working diligently to enhance intra-trade to ensure the sustainability of supply chains and by relying on international standards and scientific foundations. We are proud to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements to work directly on the smooth flow of trade and the removal of unjustified restrictions. We believe that promoting fair, comprehensive and equitable trade in agriculture will have a profound impact on building sustainable food systems worldwide,” Her Excellency Al Dhaheri added.

During her participation in the session “Grain Trade Exchange for the BRICS Countries,” Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak stressed that trade is the key to enhancing food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture in the BRICS countries and the world, noting that the UAE has attached great importance to food trade as one of the main components. To enhance its food security.

Her Excellency said: “The UAE welcomes the establishment of a grain trade exchange for the BRICS countries, which would bring us together for further discussion and discussion about this step, which we hope will serve all our goals in the field of grain trade, which represents one of the most important strategic food commodities. We are, as usual, open to more serious and fruitful cooperation in the field of agriculture and sustainable food security, which has become an essential foundation for growth, development and prosperity.”

During the tenth meeting of the environment ministers of the BRICS countries, Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stressed that climate change strongly presents itself as one of the most prominent challenges known to humanity throughout its history and has become a common factor in all aspects, starting with the economy, energy and food security. And ending with education, health and people’s daily life.

He said: “The COP28 conference, hosted by the UAE last year, was a turning point through the ‘UAE Historic Agreement’ that restored hope in limiting global warming. We believe that a fair and equitable energy transition, along with cooperation, is the key if we want a sustainable future for us and for future generations.”

Al Nuaimi reviewed the UAE’s efforts at the national level to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to its efforts to enhance global climate action and preserve planet Earth.

He concluded by saying: “The cooperation of the environment ministries in the BRICS group, in its new form, represents a distinguished addition to the efforts of the global climate factor, given the resources, technologies, solutions, expertise and scientific research that we all possess. By forming more cooperation platforms proposed during this meeting, we will be more able to achieve our common goals.”

A team from the Ministry, headed by Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Aquatic Life Sector, also participated in the “Second Meeting of the BRICS Agricultural Cooperation Working Group.”

During the meeting, the priorities of the BRICS group in the field of agriculture were discussed and a final statement was prepared on strengthening agricultural cooperation and food security among the countries of the group, in addition to preparing an action plan for the period 2021-2024, on agricultural cooperation among the BRICS countries.