The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak, confirmed that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to extend the “Year of Sustainability” initiative to include 2024, reflects His Highness’s keenness to consolidate sustainable practices in all sectors of the country. And instilling these practices in the behavior of society and future generations in order to build on the UAE’s achievements in this field and increase its contribution to confronting global climate challenges and protecting the planet, similar to what was achieved at the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the consensus on the “Historic UAE Climate Action Agreement.”

She also pointed out that the announcement of His Highness the President of the State is the best incentive for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment – which was honored to lead the national efforts in preparation for the COP28 Conference of the Parties last year – to continue working in full cooperation with various relevant authorities in the country to enhance sustainability and involve society in the UAE’s journey towards achieving climate neutrality by Year 2050.

On the occasion of the celebration of the twenty-seventh National Environment Day, which is held under the slogan “Together for the Sustainability of Local Products,” Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, called on various stakeholders in the governmental and private sectors and groups of society to combine efforts and continue working to protect the environment, conserve resources, and support… Encouraging the adoption of local products, noting the continued enhancement of awareness of sustainability practices and the importance of transforming our food systems to become more sustainable, resilient, and dependent on local sources.

On National Environment Day, the UAE renews its commitment to climate action, protecting the environment, confronting the challenges facing the planet, and continuing to follow in the footsteps of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and his leadership in protecting the environment, and the vision of wise leadership. In order to achieve a sustainable future.

As part of its efforts to support the provision of sustainable food supplies, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment seeks to enhance cooperation and encourage innovation and dialogue with farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen. The Ministry also helps owners of these professions stimulate their contribution to the development and sustainability of local products.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak praised the efforts of these groups, saying: “As we celebrate National Environment Day, we call for cooperation and communication with farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen, as they constitute the backbone of food security in the UAE. Therefore, we must remove the obstacles facing them in order to allow them to contribute effectively to “Enhancing our local product. We must also continue to innovate in our food systems and use the latest technologies.”

Her Excellency added: “From the food we eat, to the products we buy, and the water we use…we all impact, in one way or another, the environment around us. It is true that our food systems are a vital necessity for meeting the basic needs of humans, but they are also responsible for a third of gas emissions.” global greenhouse effect.

Amna Al-Dahhak called on all concerned parties and parties, including the government and private sectors, relevant organizations and society as a whole, to unite their efforts to support and encourage local products and support and empower local producers in the country.

The theme of this year's Environment Day focuses on enhancing ways of dialogue with local producers and the community to develop appropriate strategies, and opening channels of communication between the government, the private sector and civil society. It also highlights the importance of cooperation and unifying the efforts of all stakeholders and society in order to increase local production and encourage a culture of reliance on local food products.

Sustainable local products play a crucial role in enhancing the health of society and the environment, as adopting these products reduces emissions, in addition to their effective contribution to the growth of local companies and the economic prosperity of the community, and ensuring that people – in the UAE and abroad – have access to high-quality sustainable food.

This year's National Environment Day builds on the achievements of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which the UAE hosted last year, where food systems were at the heart of discussions on climate action at the conference.

The conference also witnessed the endorsement of the “COP28 Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action” by more than 159 heads of state and government, together representing more than 6.2 billion people. The Declaration recognizes the power of agricultural and food systems to catalyze innovative responses to address climate change and ensure safe, adequate, nutritious and affordable food for all.

The country had launched the UAE Strategy for Climate Neutrality 2050 before the start of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and has established a plan to build on the momentum resulting from the country’s issuance of the third version of the second edition of its Nationally Determined Contributions report, which aims to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030, reaching To climate neutrality by 2050.

In addition to the necessity of integrating innovation and technology into our food systems, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment believes in the need for all parties in the supply chain to cooperate to ensure that sustainability standards are followed in the processes of food production, sources, consumption, and even the disposal of its remains.

The National Environment Day activities, which begin today, will continue until World Environment Day on June 5.