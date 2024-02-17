Ukraine's fight to repel the Russian invasion is hampered by a lack of long-range missiles and artillery shells, its president said this Saturday. Volodimir Zelensky, at the Munich Security Conference, where he asked for more weapons.

(Also read: World leaders react to the death of Navalny, opponent of Vladimir Putin)

Zelensky's call at the Munich Security Conference, in which leaders and defense chiefs participate, comes at a critical moment, after in the early morning Ukraine announced that its troops were forced to withdraw from the front-line town of Avdiivka to avoid being surrounded.

The withdrawal of this position, a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance that it endured for months to a fierce offensive by Russian troops, illustrates the shortage of weapons faced by kyiv's forces, Zelensky said.

“Ukrainians have shown that we can force Russia to back down,” the president said, adding that his army's actions “are limited only by the capacity and length of reach of our force.”

(Also read:Doctors tried to revive Navalny for more than 'half an hour', according to Russian agencies)

“The situation in Avdiivka proves it,” he insisted. “Keeping Ukraine in an artificial deficit of weapons, particularly artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Ukraine to [el presidente ruso, Vladimir] Putin adapt to the current intensity of the war,” he noted.

Security Conference in Germany.

Ukraine is facing growing pressure over ammunition shortages and the European Union has admitted it will only be able to deliver half of the million artillery shells it promised to send to kyiv's forces by March.

In addition, the long-term future of billions of dollars in aid from Western powers is on hold since the delivery of a new $60 billion package that the United States promised is blocked by a fight between Democrats and Republicans in Congress in Washington.

US Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to allay fears about her country's determination to help Ukraine and, after meeting with Zelensky, said that the United States would not let political friction get in the way.

“We cannot bet on political games. Politics has no role to play in what is at stake,” Harris declared.

The electoral campaign ahead of this year's presidential elections in the United States, which could see Republican Donald Trump return to the White House, fueled concerns about the future of US aid to Ukraine and Washington's commitments to NATO. .

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday called on the United States to fulfill “what it promised” to Ukraine and stressed that this aid “is vital and urgent.”

AFP