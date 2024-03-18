Ammunition | Latvia's foreign minister: Ukraine will soon receive hundreds of thousands of artillery shells

The Czech initiative to acquire 800,000 artillery shells from the world market is bearing fruit.

Brussels

Ukraine can already in the next few weeks get a significant amount of the 155 millimeter artillery ammunition they desperately need.

The Czech Republic recently initiated the acquisition of 800,000 artillery shells from warehouses around the world. The country mapped the amount of artillery ammunition available and has collected money from other EU countries to buy ammunition.

Many member countries have participated in the initiative, and the delivery of ammunition can start in the near future, says the Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

“According to the information I received [ammusten toimittaminen] could start in the next few weeks,” Kariņš said when he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

A source from the foreign ministry of another member state confirms the matter.

“According to my information, 800,000 artillery shells have already been purchased and are on their way to Ukraine.”

in Ukraine there is a major shortage of 155mm artillery shells, and the country says it will have to regulate their use on the front.

Last spring, the EU countries promised to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year, but they have not reached the goal. So far, the EU countries have centrally donated around 550,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

However, according to an official of the EU Commission, this is not the whole picture. The member countries have also delivered ammunition individually but do not report the deliveries publicly. According to him, the amounts are considerable. In addition, Ukraine buys ammunition from manufacturers in Europe.