The company American Rounds has already installed several Vending machines to sell Ammunition inside market stores in multiple locations across the United States. This will allow consumers buy bullets at the same time as a couple of eggs and milk.

On their website the company promotes these machines as a revolutionary way to sell this product. They highlight how easy and fast they are to use, and also boast about the variety of ammunition offered: rifle cartridges (4 types), pistol cartridges (9 types) and shotgun cartridges (3 types).

“THE FUTURE OF AMMUNITION SALES IS HERE: Our smart ammunition vending machines have built-in artificial intelligence technology, card scanning capabilities and facial recognition software,” the page promoting its product states.

Regarding the legal limit, they say that “each piece of software works together to verify the age of the purchaser and that the person using the machine matches the scanned ID.”

This has generated mixed reactions as the armed violence is an active problem in the country. According to the government entity Center for Disease Control and Prevention, In 2022, there were more than 48,000 firearm-related deaths in the country.

That is to say, Approximately 132 people die every day for injuries related to this situation. More than half of the deaths were suicides and more than four out of ten were for negligent homicide, the same entity says.

Company CEO Grant Majors said, “One of the ways we are changing the ammunition sales landscape is make them more accessible by being able to enter places like a supermarket, which makes them much more accessible to the public, but we are taking a different approach to it.”

“We have a very secure, automated retail vending machine, we can verify age, we scan a driver’s license and then a check is made. 360 degree facial recognition “Majors added.

He believes that because of the above “machines really provide an opportunity for “safe, affordable and available ammunition sales.”

Currently American Rounds has installed and available to the public 6 machines in Alabama. Also, they have confirmed teams to take to Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. In the next year they plan to expand throughout the southern and southeastern United States.

Likewise, in a video showing how they placed one of their machines in a supermarket, the business owner He mentioned: “There is no doubt that Customer traffic will increase based on the feedback we’ve received and we’re very excited to not only have it here but at other Fresh Value locations.”

In addition, the man mentioned that the decision to order the company’s product was due to the demand for ammunition. He also highlights that Much of their customer base is part of the hunting community: “They would be delighted to have the opportunity to purchase ammunition here.”

