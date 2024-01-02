In the Voronezh region, during the flight of a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, ammunition was discharged

An emergency release of ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka, Ostrogozhsky district, Voronezh region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

As it became known, on January 2 at about 9:00 Moscow time, during a flight from an Aerospace Forces aircraft, an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over a populated area. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and the incident is currently under investigation.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said that he set the regional government the task of sorting out the payment of compensation and the construction of new housing as soon as possible.

There were no casualties, but destruction was previously recorded in seven households. The glazing, roofing and supporting structures may be damaged. Alexander GusevGovernor of the Voronezh region

A crater was formed on one street due to the fall of a shell.

Telegram– SHOT channel published a video showing the consequences of a shell falling on a village. The footage shows a deep crater, several buildings are heavily damaged, and their roofs are broken.

Frame: page “Kommersant” on VKontakte

The governor clarified that residents of several streets in the village of Petropavlovka are being transported to temporary accommodation centers, including the Korotoyak boarding house. After ensuring security at the scene and finishing the work of the departments, an assessment of the damage caused will begin, Gusev added.

The village of Petropavlovka, Ostrogozhsky district, is located approximately 120 kilometers from Voronezh, 800 kilometers from Ukraine.

In April, there was an abnormal discharge of ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft in Belgorod

According to one of the eyewitnesses, the impact was so strong that the car was thrown onto the roof of the Pyaterochka store. A Belgorod resident who observed the explosion nearby said that there were no casualties as a result. Another eyewitness posted a video from the scene. According to the author of the footage, “there simply isn’t half a street here,” and at the scene of the incident, “there are probably curbs lying about three meters away.”

Soon after the emergency, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the information in the explosion. As a result of the incident, the glazing in a neighboring apartment building was damaged, the blast wave damaged several parked cars and knocked down power poles. It was also specified that there was destruction in several apartments in a residential building on Shalandina Street. Gladkov later reported two casualties as a result of the explosion.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the cause of the explosion in Belgorod was an abnormal release of ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.