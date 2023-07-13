Home page politics

According to official information, the Wagner private army has handed over large quantities of heavy weapons, military equipment and thousands of tons of ammunition to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

MOSCOW – It is still unclear where Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, is currently. However, it is now clear what happened to many of the weapons that were in the possession of this mercenary force. Two and a half weeks after the Wagner group uprising, the mercenaries handed over tens of thousands of weapons, artillery pieces and ammunition to the Russian army.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced via the online service Telegram that the handed over weapons are more than 2,000 artillery pieces, 2,500 tons of ammunition and 20,000 small arms. These include T-90 tanks, Grad and Uragan missile launch systems, Pantsir anti-aircraft systems and howitzers.

Scheduled and successful transfer of war material to Moscow

The Ministry of Defense in Russia informed that the Armed Forces have successfully completed the planned acquisition. In a released video, soldiers could be seen inspecting tanks, armored personnel carriers, ammunition boxes, Kalashnikov rifles and mines. The ministry said the equipment is now being moved near the front lines, where repair units will carry out necessary maintenance.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had accepted the handover of the arms to the Russian army after the end of the uprising of his mercenary troupe. Wagner militants had occupied the Russian army headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don in the south-west of the country for several hours during the June 24 uprising and then advanced towards Moscow.

Wagner gear now with Russian Armed Forces

However, the uprising ended on the same day with an agreement that provided for Prigozhin’s departure for Belarus. President Vladimir Putin gave the Wagner fighters the freedom to join the regular army, travel to Belarus or return to civilian life.

Most of the military equipment has now been successfully transferred to the official inventory of the Russian Armed Forces. However, it is unlikely that this will have a significant impact on the course of the war in Ukraine. After all, it doesn’t matter whether the weapons are used against Kiev by Wagner forces or the Russian army. (skr)

