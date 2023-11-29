Ammunition, drugs and weapons: the influencer Franco14 in prison. He was preparing to leave for Rome

Since he was released from prison after about 30 years also accused of mafia associationthe Brindisi Franco Altavilla in art Franco14 another guy, who calls himself a “comedian” on social media, was involved in opening the Facebook page “Father vs Evil Son” which has around 700 thousand followers.

But the career of influencers of Franco14who was also preparing to leave for Rome to shoot some videos, ended because the carabinieri of the San Vito dei Normanni operations unit, during a search, found in his house cocaine, hashish, various ammunitionnecessary for packaging the doses and a gun.

As Franco14who in one of his photos on social media is wearing a fake Army uniform, was accompanied in the prison of Brindisi by the carabinieri themselves.

Obviously, heard by investigating judge Vittorio Testi during the hearing to validate the arrest, Franco14 he said he didn’t know that there was a gun, ammunition of various calibers, blocks of hashish and pre-packaged doses of cocaine hidden in his house ready to be placed on the drug dealing market. But, rather, we read in the ordinance, he declared “to have the habit of staying away from home for most of the day and that he was outside Brindisi in the summer for a long period … and he specified that the entrance door to his home is defective and can be easily opened by anyone using a simple card.”

However, “considering the numerous, serious and specific criminal records of Altavilla and furthermore considered that the suspect is involved in criminal contexts of considerable importanceespecially considering the fact that in addition to the 7.65 caliber pistol and its ammunition, 25 9 caliber cartridges were found”, Franco Altavilla remains in prison.

The Facebook page “Father vs evil son”

On the Facebook page “Father vs evil son”, which has around 700 thousand followers, Franco 14 interprets his father and is the victim of violent pranks, very often also dangerous and vulgar, full of foul language, which the “evil son” concocts. The language? Strictly Brindisi dialectapparently much appreciated by parents who follow the page together with their children, according to the comments that can be read under the sketches. In short, an army of two rotten generations that follows and admires a former prisoner affiliated with the Sacra Corona Unita, now back in prison for possession of weapons, drugs and ammunition.

The mafia in the times of social media

Unfortunately, Franco14, but also the neomelodic singer Tony Colombo and the wife Tina Rispoli – former widow of the Camorra boss Gaetano Marino – who allegedly did business with the Secondigliano clan, the drug-dealing fashion blogger influencer Oscaritoss Way, the narco influencer queen of Tik Tok Sabrina Duran Montero (then shot dead in the middle of the street) and many others, describe the new languages ​​of organized crime on social media and confirm the ability of the mafias to continually reinvent themselves based on the needs of the present.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other channels have become the place of recruitment of young associates, of sponsorship and communication with affiliates as well as with enemies and, lastly, this is also demonstrated by the order of the anti-mafia operation “The Wolf” carried out in Puglia, in which among the 22 suspects there were those who threatened affiliates with death of the opposing fringes through the dedication of some neomelodic songs on TikTok. Therefore, there has been the arrival of a new criminal generation online capable of providing continuity between what happens online and the real world.

The portrait of the new mafia bosses 2.0

And they have a portrait i new mafia bosses 2.0: they are lovers of music, from trap to neomelodic, of ultra-luxury cars and kitsch jewels, they post “soon freedom” videos dedicated to those in prison, so that they can quickly see the light of day again, the wives of prisoners spread culinary recipes as they prepare for the interview in prison, up to the mythologizing of the great bosses of the past, from heart- or lion-shaped emoticons (to demonstrate courage and feeling) to hashtags to insert themselves in the wake of viral content.

How do you fight the influencers of the new mafia brand? With the social generations enlisted in the army of legality, a battle that the Prosecutor of Naples Nicola Gratteri has always led and which, in his latest book “Il Grifone” explains how the ‘ndrangheta, a criminal organization that Interpol classifies as among the most influential and financially sound on the planet, has infiltrated the digital world.

