Ammunition Discovery | A cannonball was found among the debris in Pori

A cannonball has been found among the scraps of a junkyard in Pori.

A cannonball has been found among the scraps of a junkyard in Nyrhintie in Paarnoor, Pori. The Southwestern Finland police announced the discovery on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon a little before three o’clock.

The projectile is suspected to be from the war. The police cordoned off the area, and the Swedish Defense Forces cleared the scene.

A reporter from Satakunta Kansan who was there Jukkapekka Varjonen said at 4 p.m. that one Defense Forces vehicle left the area with a trailer behind it. The police opened Nyrhintie to traffic.

The police said on Twitter at around 16:15 that the insulation has been dismantled and the Defense Forces have taken possession of the artillery projectile for disposal.

The defense forces are investigating the quality of the projectile in more detail, and the police are investigating how the projectile got into the debris.