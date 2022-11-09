Friday, November 11, 2022
Ammunition Discovery | A cannonball was found among the debris in Pori

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in World Europe
A cannonball has been found among the scraps of a junkyard in Pori.

A cannonball has been found among the scraps of a junkyard in Nyrhintie in Paarnoor, Pori. The Southwestern Finland police announced the discovery on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon a little before three o’clock.

The projectile is suspected to be from the war. The police cordoned off the area, and the Swedish Defense Forces cleared the scene.

The police cordoned off the area of ​​the scrap store while the situation was investigated. Picture: Jukkapekka Varjonen

A reporter from Satakunta Kansan who was there Jukkapekka Varjonen said at 4 p.m. that one Defense Forces vehicle left the area with a trailer behind it. The police opened Nyrhintie to traffic.

The police said on Twitter at around 16:15 that the insulation has been dismantled and the Defense Forces have taken possession of the artillery projectile for disposal.

The defense forces are investigating the quality of the projectile in more detail, and the police are investigating how the projectile got into the debris.

On Tuesday, an apparently wartime cannonball was found among the scraps of a junk shop located in Nyrhintie. Picture: Jukkapekka Varjonen

admin_l6ma5gus

