NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that the consumption of ammunition in Ukraine is higher than their production

The consumption of ammunition in Ukraine exceeded their production in NATO countries. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference before a meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of the bloc’s members, reports RIA News.

According to him, the waiting time for large-caliber shells has increased from 12 to 28 months. “That is, the order placed now will arrive only in two and a half years,” he explained.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that the conflict in Ukraine leads to a large expenditure of ammunition and devastates the stocks of allies.

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg said that the NATO bloc should prepare for a long-term confrontation with Russia. At the same time, he added that he was unable to predict how long the confrontation between Russia and NATO would last.