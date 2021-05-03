D.he investigations against the acting commander of the Special Forces Command (KSK) are being expanded. As the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday evening, military police officers confiscated the work cell phone and work computer of Brigadier General Markus Kreitmayr last Friday on behalf of the Tübingen District Court. According to the ministry, both devices would be evaluated by the State Criminal Police Office of Baden-Württemberg and a special team from the Bundeswehr to decrypt encrypted data.

The general has been under investigation since the middle of last year on suspicion of an illegal ammunition collection operation in the KSK. Commandos had been able to hand in stolen ammunition anonymously and without legal consequences. About 50,000 rounds came together, plus two live hand grenades.

Kramp-Karrenbauer holds on to Brigadier General

In addition to military disciplinary proceedings, the officer faces a civilian conviction. The public prosecutor’s office in Tübingen has been investigating him since March 2021 because of the “suspicion of failure to cooperate in criminal proceedings” according to Section 40 of the Military Criminal Law. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Bundeswehr is “working closely and trustingly together in the investigation against Brigadier General Kreitmayr”. From the Ministry’s point of view, this is routine.

However, it must be regarded as increasingly unusual that Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) is sticking to keeping Kreitmayr in his command despite the serious allegations. Generals or senior officials involved in the KSK have not been prosecuted for their share in the matter either because of the illegality at the KSK.

In other cases, the Bundeswehr cracks down on with much greater severity. For example, at the beginning of the year, the commander of the Center for Military History and Social Sciences (ZMSBw) in Potsdam was relieved of his command after anonymous allegations. According to the anonymous letter to his superior, the sea captain should not have used the company vehicle correctly for a total of around 150 kilometers within a year or several years during his necessary journeys.

Behind the process, there is at least an intrigue against the so far impeccably reputable officer. In the case of the KSK commander, the defense disciplinary attorneys of the superior division had already investigated remarkably slowly. Kreitmayr was questioned for the first time after a defendant, a KSK NCO, had reported on the ammunition collection in a Leipzig court case at the beginning of the year. At this point it was already more than half a year ago. Kramp-Karrenbauer had agreed to sweep out with an “iron broom” in command.