UPDATEA large amount of ammonia leaked from the Chemelot industrial estate in Geleen in the night from Thursday to Friday. Due to an unknown cause, a leak occurred in a barrel containing five cubic meters of ammonia, said a spokesman for the South Limburg Security Region. “The barrel has emptied and the danger has passed.”
Editorial Geleen
Latest update:
02:06
