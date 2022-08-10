Ammonia leak at the Donetsk brewery, which arose as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine (VFU), has been eliminated. This was announced on Thursday, August 11, by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“To eliminate the accident involved: 13 pieces of equipment, 51 personnel under the leadership of the Minister of Emergencies of the DPR,” reads the published in Telegram channel Donetsk Ministry of Communications.

At the moment, employees of the department are engaged in the elimination of fire in the warehouse of finished products, the area of ​​u200bu200bwhich, according to the latest data, was 600 square meters. m.

Earlier, on August 10, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported about the shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of the city of Donetsk brewery located in the Kalininsky district of the city, followed by an ammonia leak, estimating the affected area at 2 km. After that, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR notified about the accident at the ammonia pipeline.

At the same time, the radicals fired at Donetsk, including the Kalininsky district of the city, with NATO-style shells. In 20 minutes, a total of 13 shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber were fired by the nationalists.

