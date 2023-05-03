Ammonia-free hair dye has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its ability to color hair leaving them fragrant and bright. This hair coloring technology has become the preferred choice for many people who want to change their hair color without giving up a healthy looking head of hair. But how exactly does ammonia-free hair dye work and what are its main characteristics? Read to find out more.

Ammonia-free dye: main characteristics

There hair dye without ammonia uses ingredients other than ammonia to achieve the desired result: cover gray hair and achieve long-lasting color. Some of the main ingredients used are ethanolamine, resorcinol and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) which guarantee total hair coverage that has nothing to envy to a dye with ammonia.

This type of hair color does not leave hair dehydrated and helps them maintain their natural softness and shine, ensuring a long-lasting and shiny colour. Furthermore, it is considered a better choice for people who have difficulty being in contact with strong smells, as it has a pleasant smell that is not annoying. Ammonia-free hair dye is also considered a better choice for people with sensitive or allergic skin, however it is always recommended to do an allergy test 48 hours before applying to the scalp.

How to do the allergy test

To do the ammonia-free hair dye allergy test, you need to apply a small amount of product to the skin on your wrist or behind your ear. You need to make sure you haven’t shaved the area where you are doing the allergy test not having used creams or lotions on the skin in the previous 24 hours.

After applying the small amount of product to the skin, allow it to dry and then cover it with a dressing or plaster. Leave it on the skin for 24 hours, without wetting it or exposing it to sources of excessive heat.

If after 24 hours you don’t notice any reaction on your skin, such as redness, swelling or itching, you can safely use the tincture. However, if you notice any allergy symptoms, you should stop using the product immediately and consult a doctor.

How to apply hair dye at home

Applying ammonia-free hair dye can seem intimidating to someone who has never used this type of product before. However, with the right techniques and precautions, a flawless result can be achieved.

First of all, it’s important carefully follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer, as each ammonia-free hair dye may have a slightly different application process. In general, however, it’s important to start with clean, dry hair.

Wearing protective gloves is a key step to avoid staining your hands. Also, apply a little moisturizer along the hairline, forehead and behind the ears to prevent the dye from sticking to the skin.

Start by applying the dye to the roots of your hair, parting strands with a comb to make sure you’re covering your entire scalp evenly. Then, pass the dye through the hair, distributing it evenly with a comb or fingers. Make sure you cover all parts of your hair, from roots to ends.

Once the color has been applied, leave it on for the time recommended by the manufacturer, usually from 20 to 40 minutes. Avoid exceeding the recommended time.

When the processing time has elapsed, rinse the hair thoroughly with lukewarm water until the water is no longer colored. Finally, use the conditioner supplied with the ammonia-free dye to hydrate and nourish the hair, leaving it on for the recommended time.