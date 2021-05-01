Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman said: “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” will remain a luminous beacon that embodies the meanings of human brotherhood and the world will be inspired by noble humanitarian principles, and it will reinforce the UAE’s constants and approach as a pioneering and unique country in its initiatives and giving, providing an example and an example. We saluted the continuation of the march of goodness and the humanitarian work that Sheikh Zayed instilled in us, and our condolences for the values ​​he left behind will remain and principles that we will adhere to.

His Highness affirmed in a speech on this occasion that “the nineteenth day of the blessed month of Ramadan, corresponding to the memory of the passing away of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, has become an icon of humanitarian work and an embodiment of the noble and entrenched human values ​​left by the late Sheikh Zayed. It is a day of pride in the accomplishments of the leading emirates in giving, selflessness and philanthropy.

His Highness added: “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work consolidates the culture of charitable, humanitarian and volunteer work, and enhances the thought, vision, wisdom and giving of Zayed Al-Khair and his human and civilized legacy of tolerance and mercy, and our wise leadership followed the same approach, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. May God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the rulers of the Emirates, so our precious emirates have become an oasis of good. A symbol of giving ».

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid explained that happiness, which has become a way of life in our country, comes from the continuous giving that extends around the world to support the poor and needy and support countries that suffer economic or humanitarian crises as a result of natural and non-natural disasters .. The UAE has responded to the call for fraternity and solidarity to help the peoples. The world, according to the principle of our state in the happiness of others, it is not pleasant to live without drawing hope in the hearts of people, and this is our civilized behavior and our message that we believe in. The true value of humanitarian work is to deliver the human message in a way that inspires others to spread good.

His Highness said: “The founding leader’s fingerprints will remain in all details of Emirati life, and the forgotten legacy of successes at the levels of politics, economy, education, security and far-sighted future vision, and in the field of humanitarian work and giving, establishing peaceful coexistence in society, promoting tolerance, and consolidating feelings of love and peace among peoples. all”.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid noted that the world today stands as a pause of appreciation, gratitude and reverence for the great role and the distinguished effort that the UAE has made in light of the exceptional circumstances that the world is witnessing as a result of the Corona epidemic. It came to the aid of brotherly and friendly countries and countries that separated us from long distances, so it provided aid outside the borders and without borders.