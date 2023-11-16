His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched, in his office at the Ruler’s Court, the platform of the Citizens Affairs Office of the Ajman Government, which aims to serve citizens in the most modern and accessible ways via the electronic platform. www.ajmancao.ae.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman confirmed that the launch of the platform comes as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to harness all capabilities to achieve stability and a decent life for citizens, meet their needs, and achieve their aspirations and happiness.

His Highness said that the platform keeps pace with the development that the UAE is witnessing at all levels, in complete harmony with the desired national goals of keeping the citizen in mind and enabling him to enjoy the lifestyle that suits him, stressing that the government is working to make him happy and achieve his well-being, which is the first title in Our strategic goals.

His Highness praised the humanitarian and charitable initiatives adopted by the Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman, and the important services it provides to citizens in the fields of health, education, housing, and services, and supporting needy segments of society, to ensure a decent life for them and their families, to enhance the values ​​of solidarity and community cohesion among members of society and its institutions, and to achieve a quality of life. For citizens, to ensure the sustainability of their stability and the prosperity of their future.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi listened to an explanation from Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, about the platform, which is distinguished by following new registration methods and mechanisms, in accordance with the new direction in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, by logging in through Digital identity, which facilitates the process of obtaining the service in a practical manner.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi explained to His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman that the new platform will integrate with a number of local and federal authorities to facilitate the processing of citizens’ requests, and will also provide interactive services to facilitate the submission and follow-up of requests.

The Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office confirmed that the platform will save time and effort for citizens of all gender and age groups, so that all the office’s services will be at their fingertips and on their phones, and in accordance with the highest standards followed in the world.

For her part, Executive Director of the Citizens Affairs Office, Maryam Al-Maamari, said that the new platform places the services of the Citizens Affairs Office in the hands of the citizens of the Emirate of Ajman in a simple electronic way, and within a safe work environment. The services include different categories, such as grants, aid, initiatives, and all community activities, in addition to the service. Ajman councils.

She added that the system helps decision makers through real-time statistics of the various activities of the Citizens Affairs Office, and the platform serves all segments of society, including citizens of the Emirate of Ajman, including widows, divorcees, senior citizens, people of determination, patients, students, and those about to get married.