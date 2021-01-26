Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, chaired the first session of the Executive Council for the year 2021, with its new formation, which was held at Ajman Port to confirm the special economic importance of the port.

His Highness affirmed that the Ajman government will continue to work on the state’s sober approach, and with strong will and high energy, 2021 will be a year full of achievements and successes.

The session reviewed a set of modern initiatives, policies and legislations. At the beginning of the session, His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the members who were in the previous formation for their sincere efforts in serving the emirate.

The Council reviewed the “Hassantuk” system, which is a unified platform that links all fire-fighting systems, and is managed and monitored continuously from the monitoring center.

His Highness affirmed that protecting lives and preserving property is a top priority in the UAE, and the competent government teams in the emirate of Ajman are working to find appropriate facilities and solutions that allow the largest number of residential and commercial establishments in the emirate to be linked to safety and protection systems.

The Council also reviewed the new Ajman Port project and accompanying studies, which will feed other sectors in the emirate.

The Council reviewed the local procurement policy, which seeks to support and increase purchases from the local market, to reach 70% of total government purchases during the next five years.

The council discussed the remote work policies applied in the Ajman government, and the council also reviewed the legislations that will be amended and modern legislation in the year 2021.

Golden opportunities

The Council discussed the decisions adopted in the country that support investors, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi confirmed that the UAE provides golden opportunities for business owners and companies from various global markets, through a system of laws and regulations that stimulate investment, and indicated that initiatives and policies will be activated to attract quality investments and preserve senior citizens. Ajman Investors. The Council was informed of the developments of the Corona pandemic. His Highness said that the state is leading tremendous efforts to confront the Corona pandemic, and we look forward to everyone participating with us in these efforts by adhering to the preventive measures and receiving the vaccine that will contribute to addressing the pandemic.